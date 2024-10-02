Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 150,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,638,725 shares in the company, valued at $80,481,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 13,820 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $430,078.40.

On Monday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46.

On Friday, July 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 12,845 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $404,745.95.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $191,426.30.

On Monday, July 8th, Lip Bu Tan sold 112,441 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $3,596,987.59.

On Friday, July 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -166.44 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRDO. Bank of America lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

