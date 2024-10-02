Audius (AUDIO) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Audius has a market capitalization of $146.36 million and $7.01 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,264,943,237 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

