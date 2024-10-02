Casper (CSPR) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Casper has a total market capitalization of $139.28 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00252537 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,949,662,405 coins and its circulating supply is 12,344,329,709 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,947,904,553 with 12,342,654,028 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01204779 USD and is down -10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,712,555.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

