Comparing Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vast Renewables and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vast Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.40%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than Vast Renewables.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vast Renewables $342,000.00 52.55 -$293.45 million N/A N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $907.78 million 0.18 -$197.21 million ($2.42) -0.74

This table compares Vast Renewables and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Vast Renewables.

Volatility and Risk

Vast Renewables has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vast Renewables and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vast Renewables N/A N/A N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises -18.85% N/A -5.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Vast Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Vast Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Vast Renewables



Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises



Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal. The Babcock & Wilcox Renewable segment offers technologies divert the waste from landfills for power generation and replacing fossil fuels and recovering metals and reducing emissions. It offers BrightLoop, a hydrogen generation technology that generates hydrogen from a range of fuels, including solid fuels, such as biomass and coal. This segment also provides technologies for power and heat generation comprising waste-to-energy; OxyBright, an oxygen-fired biomass-to-energy technology; and black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. The Babcock & Wilcox Environmental segment offers a range of emissions control and environmental technology solutions for utility, waste to energy, biomass, carbon black, and industrial steam generation applications. This segment provides systems for cooling, ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control under the SolveBright, OxyBright, BrightLoop, and BrightGen names. The Babcock & Wilcox Thermal segment offers aftermarket parts, construction, maintenance, engineered upgrades, and field services for its installed bases, as well as the installed base of other OEMs for power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, food and beverage, metals and mining, and others. This segment also provides steam generation systems, including package boilers, watertube and firetube waste heat boilers, and other boilers to medium and heavy industrial customers. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

