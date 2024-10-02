Chain (XCN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $36.25 million and $3.28 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00252537 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,469,583,243 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

