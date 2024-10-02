Edelcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.21 Billion (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Edelcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edelcoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Edelcoin has a market cap of $6.21 billion and approximately $8.17 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00252537 BTC.

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 21,592,038.04 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12469533 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,168,416.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edelcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edelcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.