QUASA Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. QUASA has a market cap of $163,230.38 and approximately $909.94 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,726.50 or 0.99777317 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196539 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,211.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

