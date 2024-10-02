KOK (KOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $445,261.78

KOK (KOK) traded up 51.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 72.6% against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $445,261.78 and $110,540.14 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,726.50 or 0.99777317 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00065702 USD and is down -17.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $111,086.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.