Ultra 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $888,669.58 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Ultra has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $31.67 million and approximately $888,669.58 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.39 or 0.00519853 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00073410 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,791,464 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 387,791,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08612455 USD and is down -5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $876,904.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.