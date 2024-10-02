John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 47,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,476. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $19.29.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
