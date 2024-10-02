John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PDT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 76,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,736. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.