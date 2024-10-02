John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.1 %
HPS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,892. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.