John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.1 %

HPS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,892. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.