Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NHS stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. 122,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,154. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.67.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.