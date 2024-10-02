Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

BRW remained flat at $7.46 during trading on Wednesday. 123,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,775. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

