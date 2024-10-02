Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
BRW remained flat at $7.46 during trading on Wednesday. 123,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,775. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
