PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. 212,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

