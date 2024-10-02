PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. 212,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $14.25.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
- What is Put Option Volume?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.