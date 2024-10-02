Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1976 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Stock Performance
CLOZ traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. 281,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,176. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.
About Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF
