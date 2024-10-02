PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

PCQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 102,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,203. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

