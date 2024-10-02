PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 149,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,836. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

