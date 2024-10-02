PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,450. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,651,588.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,534,822 shares in the company, valued at $149,908,816.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,784 shares of company stock worth $5,617,976.

