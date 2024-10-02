Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 9%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. 855,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 814,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

The company has a market cap of $586.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 339,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,168,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

