LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading 5% Higher

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.58. 459,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,397,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LC

LendingClub Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,373,273 shares in the company, valued at $15,600,381.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,703 shares of company stock worth $374,175. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,115,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.