Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52. 6,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 21,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $100.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Finance of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

