IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Up 5.6%

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 33,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 29,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Separately, ThinkEquity raised IperionX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IperionX stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

