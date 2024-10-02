Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,045,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 1,844,473 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $54.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,862,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,304,000 after acquiring an additional 891,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,015,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,091,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,438,000 after purchasing an additional 683,946 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,563,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,658,000 after buying an additional 2,178,633 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,281,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,497,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

