UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Hits New 52-Week High at $198.24

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $198.24 and last traded at $198.24, with a volume of 44020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UniFirst

UniFirst Trading Up 3.2 %

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.47 and its 200-day moving average is $172.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total transaction of $132,512.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total transaction of $132,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,457 shares of company stock valued at $269,413. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in UniFirst by 1,627.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.