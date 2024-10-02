Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Invesque Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$6.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesque Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.