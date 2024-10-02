Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 22902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Titan Medical Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.