Sherritt International (TSE:S) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 110305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of C$75.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$51.40 million for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.056213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

