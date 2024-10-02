Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 130137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Africa Energy Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$35.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.13.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

