G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

G6 Materials Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.44, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$985,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.08.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

