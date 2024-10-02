Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.09

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 10682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maple Gold Mines Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$26.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.