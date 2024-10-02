Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.08

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$67.08 and last traded at C$66.72, with a volume of 15438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$58.50 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.54%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

