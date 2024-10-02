Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 99300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Resverlogix Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$15.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.77.
Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Resverlogix
Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Articles
