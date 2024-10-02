Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.50

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.50, with a volume of 1786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.41.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.24. The company has a market cap of C$70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a net margin of 95.14% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

