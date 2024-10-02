Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.87

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 16754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$178.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.76.

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Faraday Copper

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.