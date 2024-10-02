Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.75

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$44.75 and last traded at C$38.16, with a volume of 53371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -223.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Renewable Partners

In other news, Director Nancy Patricia Dorn bought 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,498.17.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

