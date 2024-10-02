EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.34

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.34 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.34 ($0.14), with a volume of 5049956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.62 ($0.14).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 27 ($0.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
EnQuest Trading Up 1.9 %
EnQuest Company Profile
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
