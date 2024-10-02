Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.80

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 48845297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of £14.50 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.65.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

