LPA Group (LON:LPA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.00

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.75), with a volume of 4143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.80).

LPA Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.54.

About LPA Group

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft, infrastructure, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers aircraft ground power supply equipment, such as connectors, aircraft socket assembly kits, cable assemblies, load banks, cable/plug test box, gateway aircraft plug, power analyzers, flanged plugs and sockets, lanyard assemblies, aircraft connectors, plane power crocodile cable carriers, flanged receptacle, and junction sleeves; box aviation ground power units; enclosures, panels and looms, and power outlets; circuit breakers; rectangular, filter, push-pull, hermetic, power, and circular connectors; contactors; in line cable splices and terminal junction modules; backshells and dustcaps; and aviation ground power units.

