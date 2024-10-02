HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.82

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.82 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.58 ($0.09), with a volume of 1089070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.58 ($0.09).

HSS Hire Group Stock Up 10.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 0.27.

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

