PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.00

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.30 ($0.46), with a volume of 815173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.59 ($0.48).

PetroTal Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.41 million, a P/E ratio of 365.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

PetroTal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

