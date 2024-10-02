Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32), with a volume of 433847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.68 ($0.36).

Creo Medical Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £76.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.83.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

