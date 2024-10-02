Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.65

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.65 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 960 ($12.84), with a volume of 8130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 918 ($12.28).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £151.78 million, a P/E ratio of 498.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 946.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 991.73.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

