Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.65

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.65 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 960 ($12.84), with a volume of 8130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 918 ($12.28).
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £151.78 million, a P/E ratio of 498.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 946.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 991.73.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arbuthnot Banking Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.