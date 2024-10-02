Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.36

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.36 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.38 ($0.29), with a volume of 10984448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.30).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 30 ($0.40) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.29. The stock has a market cap of £339.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, insider Roald Goethe bought 159,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £36,661.08 ($49,038.36). Corporate insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

