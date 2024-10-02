SDI Group (LON:SDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.00

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52.68 ($0.70), with a volume of 241037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.72).

SDI Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £52.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,253.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at SDI Group

In other news, insider Kenneth Ford bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($77,581.59). 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SDI Group Company Profile

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

