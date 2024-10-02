Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.08 ($0.09), with a volume of 119700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

Star Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.00 and a beta of -0.20.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

