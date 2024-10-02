Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.17

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.17 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 1974758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.65 ($0.14).
Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £19.82 million, a PE ratio of -367.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.70.
Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Power Hydrogen
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.