Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.17

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.17 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 1974758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.65 ($0.14).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £19.82 million, a PE ratio of -367.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.70.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

