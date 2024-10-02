Cronos Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.10 billion and $6.54 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00041732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.