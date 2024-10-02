Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Cap of $61.55 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $61.55 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,726.50 or 0.99777317 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06104292 USD and is down -8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $6,120,675.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

