Kujira Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.67 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $32.67 million and $202,432.39 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.29798202 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $302,519.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

